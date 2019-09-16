|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Sergeant Major Henry Fowler Jr., US Army Retired, 84, Spartanburg, SC, departed this life on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
SGM Fowler was born in Spartanburg, SC on October 23, 1934. He was the son of the late Henry Fowler Sr. and Sadie Towery Fowler. He graduated from Spartanburg High in 1953 and went on to achieve five more years of higher education in the Business Administration field.
SGM Fowler proudly served in the US Army for 27 years as a Logistics Sergeant Major, retiring in 1984, having served two tours in Vietnam. His highest military decorations include the Legion of Merit Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (three awards), Army Good conduct Medal (eight awards), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, South Vietnam Army Vietnam Staff Service Medal Second Class (Foreign Award), and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
After his retirement from the US Army at Fort Lewis, Washington, SGM Fowler continued to reside at nearby Olympia, Washington. He worked briefly for the US Government, then he enrolled in advanced courses in Finance and Business Law at the nearby University. After completion, he applied for and received his Real Estate and Insurance/Investment Brokerage license. After working several years in the business field, he and his lovely wife traveled for a couple of years, and then at age 64, they decided to move back to their beloved hometown, Spartanburg, SC. In 1998 they settled in the Lake Bowen community and then in 2007, they moved into an independent apartment in The White Oak Retirement Community-which he thought was the greatest for Senior Living. He was even featured in White Oak Retirement Community TV commercials.
SGM Fowler was a loving husband, devoted father, and grandfather. He was a firm believer in strong family values. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy Belue Fowler; son, Steven L. Fowler (Ellen); granddaughter, Stefanie L. Neat (Joseph); grandson, Kody R. Fowler, three great grandsons, John, James, and Joseph; great granddaughter, Teresa; and two sisters, Ann Howell (Robert); and Mary Kimbrell (Douglas). He was predeceased by a son, Jerry Dean Fowler and a brother, Roy H. Fowler.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 – 1:45 PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case. Burial with full Military Honors, in the Veterans section, will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Those desiring may make memorials to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or online at www.mobile-meals.org/donate or to a .
The family will be at the home.
