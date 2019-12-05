Home

Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Roebuck Baptist Church
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Roebuck Baptist Church
1939 - 2019
Henry M. Harrelson Sr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Henry Michael Harrelson Sr., age 79, passed away on Monday, December 02, 2019.
Born on December 20, 1939 to the parents of Malcolm Randolph and Ruth Griffin Harrelson. He is the widower of Helen Marion Harmon Harrelson and was a self employed plumber.
He is survived by a son, Henry Michael Harrelson Jr. of Moore and a brother, Ralph Harrelson of Myrtle Beach, SC
Memorial services will be held at Roebuck Baptist Church on Monday, December 09, 2019 at 4:00 PM officiated by Dr. Tim Williams.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
