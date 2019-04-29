Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Henry Neill "Hank" Rogers Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Henry "Hank" Neill Rogers, 75, passed away at his home surrounded by his family Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was the husband of Bonnie Smith Rogers and the son of the late Paul and Jessie Rogers.
Mr. Rogers was a veteran of the US Navy and a charter member of American Legion Post 125 of Cowpens. He is most known and loved by many as a former teacher and coach of multiple sports at Broome High School. He was also a faithful member of Cannons Campground United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons Sean R. Rogers and wife Gina, and Shane W. Rogers and wife Monica; two grandsons Ethan and Eli Rogers; two granddaughters Kaylin and Kendyl Rogers.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm officiated by Rev. David Ervin and Rev. Doug Gilliland. Burial will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of the Gibbs Cancer Center and Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their special care and support.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Legion Post 125, PO Box 367, Cowpens, SC 29330.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
