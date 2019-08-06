|
|
Henry Richard Sanders, 69, of Spartanburg, died Sunday August 4th, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born January 3, 1950, he was the son of the late Wallace and Dot Sanders. Mr. Sanders graduated from Spartanburg High School and the Citadel. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lindy, of the home; a son, Hank Sanders (Amanda); three daughters, Millie (Brent) Thomasson, Dottie (Will) Tyson, and Mary Caroline (Cody) Findley; and 8 grandchildren.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Recreation Fund of First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 6, 2019