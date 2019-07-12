|
|
Mr. Henry S. Frye of Spartanburg SC died July 7, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Russell and Alice Frye.
Mr. Frye leaves to Cherish fond and loving memories; Joyce Nesbitt, his son, Lorenzo (Denise) Frye of Landrum, SC; reared in the home Mark Simmons of Ga; Terry Nesbitt of Spartanburg, SC; Jason Nesbitt of Ga. Terry Nesbitt Jr. Three brothers, Rudy (Patricia) Frye, of Wellford,SC, Lindsey(Evelyn) Frye of Inman, SC and Alvin (Buddy) Frye of Spartanburg, SC 12 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be Friday July 12,2019 at2;PM in the Mount Zion Baptist Church 465 Herrle rd. Campodello, SC.
Burial will be in the Mount Lebanon View cemetery Hwy. 11 Campobello, SC.
CANNON'S CHAPEL OF FUNERAL SERVICE, INMAN,SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 12, 2019