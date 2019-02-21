Home

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace Freewill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Freewill Baptist Church
Resources
Henry S. Jolley


Henry S. Jolley Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Henry Stanley Jolley, 77, widower of Dallas Simmons Jolley passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born March 17, 1941 in Valley Falls, he was a son of the late Bennie Hill Jolley and Ida Mae Mitchem Jolley. Mr. Jolley was a Charter member of Northbrook Baptist Church and attended Peace Freewill Baptist Church and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Surviving is a son, Henry A. Jolley and wife Gennifer of Boiling Springs; daughter, Teresa Painter of Boiling Springs; brother, Albert Jolley and wife Lois of Spartanburg; sisters, Thelma McCracken of Boiling Springs, Martha Johnson of Inman; grandchildren, Madison Jolley, Dallas Mendez and husband Travis and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Ralph, Roy and Dillard Jolley.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Peace Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Chuck Thornton officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
