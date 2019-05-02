|
LANDRUM- Henry Thomas Woodson, 76, of Landrum passed away on April 30, 2019. He was son of the late Marvin Woodson, Sr. and Sarah Stoner Woodson.
He was a member of Landrum Church of God and was retired from Spartanburg Steel.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Woodson; a brother, Marvin Woodson, Jr.; three sisters Irene Revis, Mildred Snyder and Joy Poore. He was predeceased by a sister, Betty Darby and a brother William Woodson.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Thursday at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday, May 3, 2019 at Landrum Church of God.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Landrum Church of God, 650 W. Finger Street, Landrum, SC 29356.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 2, 2019