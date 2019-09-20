Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Campobello, SC
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Campobello, SC
Herbert Burrell Obituary
LANDRUM- Herbert Burrell, 87, of Landrum, son of the late Carl and Lula Ray Burrell, passed away on September 18 at White Oak Manor in Tryon.
He was part of the membership of Bethel Baptist Church for 70 years being the oldest member and a former deacon. He had a long career in textiles working at Startex Mills and Lyman Finishing for nearly 50 years. He was known for his quick wit, friendly disposition and tender heart.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Virginia Wilson Burrell. He was later married to the late Lois Gosnell Burrell.
He was the oldest and last surviving member of his family having been predeceased by two sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by daughters Carolyn Hatchette (Daniel) of Campobello, Linda Green (Vance) of Landrum and a son, David ( Kim) of Chesnee.
He is also survived by 9 grand-children, 20 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grand-children and one on the way. Many thanks to his caregivers, both in the home and the loving staffs at White Oak Manor and Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church from 10:00am to 11:00am with the service beginning at 11:00 at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Bethel Baptist Church, 13040 Highway 11, Campobello, SC 29322.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
