|
|
SPARTANBURG- Herman Bernard Sosbee, 82, husband of the late Joan Boheler Sosbee, passed away at the home of his son, peacefully, on Friday April 10, 2020.
Herman was born April 14, 1937 in Arcadia, SC and a Spartanburg native all of his life until moving to Pickens, SC. He is survived by two sons; Chuck Sosbee (Melissa Metcalf) of Spartanburg, SC and Scott Sosbee (Amanda) of Pickens, SC. His was loved by his grandchildren Caroline Sosbee Gregory (Conner), Hunter and Taylor Sosbee. And Great Grandchildren Kayden and Oliver Gregory.
Herman was a member of Arcadia Freewill Baptist Church and retired from Hertz Celanese.
Herman will be laid to rest at a private service with his family and officiated by Reverend Lee Dittemore.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorials to be made in his honor to Moblie Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2020