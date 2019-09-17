|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Herman Marion Poole, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at his home. Born November 18, 1924, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Francis Marion Poole and Minnie Pearl Fisher Poole, and the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A U. S. Army veteran of World War II, Mr. Poole was a member of VFW Post #9539 and the Disabled American Veterans. He was a member of Thompson Chapel Baptist Church and formerly employed with Glendale Mill and Art Metal.
Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Betty Ezelle Donald Poole; children, Joyce Poole Godfrey (Sam) of Moore, SC and Keith Poole (Renee) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren: Mandy C. and Dr. Tan Ehlich of Chesnee, SC and their children, Owen and Griffin; Amy Lea and David Jones of Woodruff, SC and their children, Olivia Grayce, Harrison, and Hamilton; Allison Poole (fiancé, Stephen), and Matt Poole (fiancé, Haley), all of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Brent Caldwell; sisters, Ila Howell and Lois McGraw; and brother, Elbert Poole.
A graveside service, with military rites, will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Dennis Spencer. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thompson Chapel Baptist Church, 990 Thompson Chapel Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at the home of Betty Poole.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 17, 2019