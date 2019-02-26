|
PAULINE, SC- Hester O'Shields Farmer "Mooma", 97, of Pauline, SC, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born March 24, 1921, in the Friendship Community of Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Myrtle Adair O'Shields. She was married for 59 years to the late Roy Hartwell Farmer (1999).
Mrs. Farmer was the eldest member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School to the youth, was WMU Director for many years, served on the Funeral Food Committee, and was also a Vacation Bible School volunteer. A graduate of Pauline High School, she was co-owner of Farmer Saw Mill, Orchards & Farm and also worked taking the local census around 1960. Mooma was devoted to her Lord, family, friends, and community. There was always room at her table.
Survivors include her children, Jimmie Farmer (Jane) of Enoree, Warren Farmer (Elaine) of Pauline, Brenda Compton (L. C.) of Pauline, Robert Farmer (Marie) of Enoree, and Sammy Farmer (Pam) of Pauline; grandchildren, Les Farmer (Kim), Lynn Isler (Keith), Jeff Farmer (Rebecca Mary), Gina Ponder (Danny), Richard Compton (Rhonda), Mark Compton (Melissa), Tammy Hatchett (Phillip), Chad Farmer (Kim), and Heather Farmer; great-grandchildren, Austin, Dylan, and Joshua Farmer, Emma Jane, Joel, and Seth Isler, Nicholas Farmer, Carrie Ann and Abigail Compton, Connor and Courtney Hatchett, Noah and Kennedy Farmer; great-great-grandson, Braylin LeMaster; and brother, Donald O'Shields. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by five brothers, Lester, Earle, Wiley, Herbert, and Lloyd O'Sheilds; a sister, Alice Parker; and great-great-granddaughter, Alydia Carrano.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 2153 Mt. Lebanon Rd., Buffalo, SC 29321, by The Rev. Melvin Shelton, The Rev. Jimmie Farmer, The Rev. Jeff Farmer, and The Rev. Guy Langston. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019