|
|
Hisham A. Baghdady peacefully passed away on Friday, December 27th in Greer, S.C. with his children by his side. He was the husband of the late Anna P. Baghdady, the love of his life and wife of 59 years.
Born July 4th, 1936 in Tripoli, Lebanon, Hisham graduated in the top of his high school class then came to the U. S. in 1955, at the age of 19, to pursue a college education, the first member of his family to do so. He attended the University of Denver, where he met and married Anna B. Paine then went on to complete his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His career in construction management afforded him the opportunity to work and travel throughout the country as he directed the construction of high-rise buildings, hospitals, and airport additions, often under budget and ahead of schedule. His brilliance, determination, and strong work ethic earned him much recognition for his various projects, as well as awards for project safety. He also worked internationally in construction and was quick to share with those around him his admiration for the United States, having become a naturalized U.S. citizen.
Hisham was fluent in 3 languages and enjoyed traveling, gardening, swimming, soccer, tennis, dancing, playing family board-games, caring for animals, cooking, and telling stories from his past, especially those about God's provision and faithfulness in his life. He was a generous, hospitable, devoted, and loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather who worked very hard to provide for and educate his family. He left an admirable legacy, teaching his children that love is a commitment and wedding vows are to be honored at all times, no matter the situation or circumstance. He taught by example as he lovingly and sacrificially cared for his ailing wife while she battled with a debilitating illness for almost 20 years before passing.
Along with his wife Anna, he was predeceased by his grandson Noah N. Baghdady. He is survived by his children: Rolf M. Baghdady (Lisa) of Chapin, SC; Rhonda B. Matthesen (Thomas) of Alpharetta, GA; Brian H. Baghdady (Margaret) of Spartanburg, SC; Mariam B. Bielinski (Sean) of Evans, GA; and 14 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A private memorial and graveside service in Roswell, GA is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Best Friends Animal Society Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741 (bestfriends.org).
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020