|
|
Holly Maynor Borei, 44, passed on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Simpsonville, SC. She was the daughter of the late James Maynor, Sr. and Carol Maynor of Chesnee, SC.
Survivors include: her husband, Andrew Borei; her children, Darian Ebert, Chloe and Chandler Borei; her siblings, Jamie Maynor, Tammy Maynor-Furr and James Maynor Jr.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Brookwood Church,580 Brookwood Point Pl., Simpsonville, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019