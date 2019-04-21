|
|
Hope Lee Pruitt, 101, of Spartanburg, SC passed away on April 19, 2019. Born on September 8, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Booker and Lula Lee and wife of the late John Dean Pruitt.
She was a devoted member of Southside Baptist Church for 64 years.
Hope is survived by her nieces Mary Lou Davies, Evelyn Livingston, Linda Lee, and Patti Eadie and nephews Sidney Tuck and David Lee. She was predeceased by brothers, Finis, Clifford and R.D. Lee; and sisters, Altonia Horn, Ruth Pack and Myrtle Tuck.
At Hope's request, her body was donated to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine for medical education. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Spartanburg. The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 316 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019