INMAN, SC- Horace Poteat, Jr., 85, of 671 Miller Farm Road, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his residence. Horace was born in Spartanburg County, South Carolina on December 23, 1933, a son of the late Horace Poteat, Sr., and Dora Higgins Poteat. He was the husband of Elsie Mae McDowell Poteat. Mr. Poteat was a retired farmer and of the Baptist faith.
Horace is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Dill and her husband, Steve, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; Betty Phillips and her husband, David, of Hilton Head, South Carolina; five sons Cecil Poteat and his wife, Sherry of Inman, South Carolina; Gene Poteat and his wife, Lorraine of Wilmington, North Carolina; Steve Poteat and his wife, Cindy of Inman, South Carolina; David Poteat, of Inman, South Carolina and Scott Poteat of Boiling Springs, South Carolina. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Poteat was predeceased by his first cousin, Vernon Byrd, who was raised with him in the same home.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 2:45 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Chapel, conducted by, Rev. Ron Jackson. Burial will follow at Lake Bowen Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 27, 2019