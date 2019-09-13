|
Inman, SC- Horace Ray "Red" Ballenger, 93, of 107 Stallion Rd. Inman, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his home. Horace was born in Inman, SC on July 17, 1926, a son of the late Callie (Stone) Ballenger and Jesse R. Ballenger. He was the husband of Clara Janelle (Brown) Ballenger and worked as an electrician at Y.C. Ballenger for 38 years.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Virginia Kay Testor (Charles), of Inman; Regina Joy Owens (Roger), of Inman; three sons Jimmy R Ballenger (Janet), of Inman; Roy D Ballenger (Anne), of Inman; Kenneth Ballenger, of Inman, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great, great granddaughter. Mr Ballenger was the last surviving member of his family.
The family is at the home of his daughter, 221 Stallion Road, Inman and will receive friends Saturday, September 14th from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Mitch Edge. Burial will be in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Pruitt Hospice, 1626 Jeurgens Court, Norcross, GA 30093.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 13, 2019