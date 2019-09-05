Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs
Horace Tipton Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Horace Tipton, 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was the widower of Marie Hammett Tipton.
Mr. Tipton was a native of Chesnee and a son of the late Sam and Pauline Harmon Tipton.
He was a US Army Veteran, a retired textile employee, and a member of Grace Baptist Church.
He is survived by sons: Wayne (Millie) Tipton and Billy (Jean) Tipton both of Spartanburg; a daughter: Susan Kerby of Spartanburg; brother: Carroll Tipton of Spartanburg; nine grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and seventeen great, great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son: Leon Tipton, a brother: John Tipton, and sisters: Lois Tipton and Betty Smith.
Visitation will be held on Friday, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Bill Adams and Rev. Thomas Bryant. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 821 Whitlock Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
