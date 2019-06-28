|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Horace "Butch" Young, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at White Oak at North Grove-Spartanburg. Born October 20, 1934, in Richland County, SC, he was the son of the late Charles Ligon Young and Annie Kate Tisdale Young and husband of 50 years to the late Nancy Barnett Young.
A University of South Carolina graduate as well as U. S. Air Force and Air National Guard veteran of 35 years, Mr. Young was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church and a retired Field Agent for the IRS.
Survivors include his children, Kenny Young and Jill Young, both of Spartanburg, SC, and Jeff Young (Mindee) of Woodstock, GA; grandsons, Thomas and Ryan Young; and brother, Charles Thomas Young of Columbia, SC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Andy Case. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
