WOODRUFF- Leonard Houston Cobb, 87, of 321 Elijah Simmons Road went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home.
A native of Fountain Inn, S.C., he was the son of the late William Irby and Dorsie Emma Kelly Cobb. He was a member of the Woodruff Church of God where he was also a member of the Joy Club and was an usher. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion.
Surviving are his wife, Brenda Harman Cobb of the home; three daughters, Andrea Cobb Lane (Steven) of Woodruff, Kathy Cobb Childs (Neil) of Morganton, N.C. and Dana Cobb of Woodruff; one son, Mike Cobb of Woodruff; 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. He was predeceased by two sisters, and two brothers. He was also predeceased by a daughter, Karen Cobb.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Woodruff Church of God, 6385 Hwy. 101 by Rev. Jonathan Knight, Rev. Buster Ball and Rev. Curtis Terry. Interment will follow at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Woodruff Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 275, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 27, 2019