J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Houston Miles Hallberg


1965 - 2019
Houston Miles Hallberg Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Houston Miles Hallberg, 54, husband of Krista Willis Hallberg, died Friday, May 31, 2019.
Miles was born on February 5, 1965 to the late William "Buddy" F. Hallberg, Jr and Betty Jane Porter Hallberg. He was an offensive lineman for Mississippi College, an avid outdoorsman, and never met a stranger.
In addition to his wife, Miles is survived by his son, Wes Hallberg (Taylor) of Spartanburg; daughter, Brenna Martin (Justin) of Spartanburg; and a grandson, Liam Miles Martin.
He was predeceased by his brother, Bill Hallberg.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited Spartanburg, 405 Mustang Dr. Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 2, 2019
