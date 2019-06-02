|
|
SPARTANBURG- Houston Miles Hallberg, 54, husband of Krista Willis Hallberg, died Friday, May 31, 2019.
Miles was born on February 5, 1965 to the late William "Buddy" F. Hallberg, Jr and Betty Jane Porter Hallberg. He was an offensive lineman for Mississippi College, an avid outdoorsman, and never met a stranger.
In addition to his wife, Miles is survived by his son, Wes Hallberg (Taylor) of Spartanburg; daughter, Brenna Martin (Justin) of Spartanburg; and a grandson, Liam Miles Martin.
He was predeceased by his brother, Bill Hallberg.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited Spartanburg, 405 Mustang Dr. Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 2, 2019