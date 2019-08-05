|
|
WELLFORD- Rev. Howard Bishop, 92, went home to be with his Savior on August 4, 2019. Born in Mayo on August 9, 1926 to the late Charlie and Annie Cabiness Bishop. He was in the insurance business for many years, but his true calling was to share the gospel of Christ. He preached at a mission on Skid Row in Los Angeles, CA, the Old Mission in downtown Spartanburg, and in the nursing homes. He also pastored Charity Baptist Church for 12 years. There was no fame and no fortune, just a burning desire to preach God's word. He was a member of Casey Creek Baptist Church, and a veteran of the US Navy serving during WWII.
Rev. Bishop is survived by a son, Robbie Bishop of Mayo, a daughter, Elizabeth Bishop Hogue (Dan) of Wellford, a son, Jerry Bishop of the Phillipines, one sister, Betty Bishop Tennyson, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Rev. Bishop was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Joe Bishop, three sisters and seven brothers.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Tuesday 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Casey Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 6th at Casey Creek Baptist Church in Chesnee with Dr. Jerry White and Rev Chris Wright officiating.
Private burial will be in Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Because we are so very grateful for their wonderful care, please make memorial contributions to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills PO Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 5, 2019