Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Bethel Baptist Church.
Howard Glen Williams Obituary
CAMPOBELLO- Howard Glen Williams, 85, of Campobello passed away on February 22, 2019 at
His home. He was the son of the late Israel Grady and Myrtle Duncan Williams and husband of Lorene Hall Williams.
He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was retired from SC Elastic.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene Hall Williams; a son, Dean Williams (Diane); a daughter Brenda Barnwell (Sam); a brother Clyde Williams; a sister, Doris Runion; four grandchildren Kevin Barnwell (Melody), Shannon Barnwell (Julie), Jeff Williams (Jennifer) and Jason Williams (Jessica) and 12 great grandchildren Megan & Blake Barnwell; Faith, Adam Hope and Ava Barnwell; Payton & Jenna Williams; Caleb, Karis, Chase and Sherry Williams.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 at the church conducted by Rev. Henry Johnson and Rev. Jason Williams. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Foundation Church to purchase a box truck to help spread hope and supplies to Hurricane Florence survivors,
Donations can be given online at https://www.cometothefoundation.org or
mailed to P.O. Box 922, Elizabethtown, NC 28337.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
