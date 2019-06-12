Home

Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Inman, SC
Mr. Howard James McClain, 86, of Inman, SC departed this life June 6, 2019. Howard was the first born child of the late Rev. E. Perry and Lois Roland McClain. He attended Ben Bomar High School in Inman SC. After High School he moved to New Jersey.
Howard was married to the late Bessie Lee Prysock McClain.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories is his God children, Joanie, Butch, Elijah, Barbara, Debbie, Freddie, and Gale.
His eight siblings, Lois (Robert) Caldwell, Joe (Scola) McClain, Johnny Ray (Betty) McClain, Patricia Daniel/deceased) Jennings, Ronald (Paulia) McClain, Leonard (Minnie) McClain and Charles Phillip (Joyce) McClain; a host of nieces nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday June 15, 2019 at 1PM in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Inman SC.
The Pastor Dr. Bobby R. Caldwell (Nephew) will be the officiant.
CANNON'S CHAPEL OF FUNERAL SERVICE, INMAN, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 12, 2019
