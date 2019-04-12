|
|
On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one, Howard Lee Dawkins, Sr., peacefully at home after a long illness.
Howard, the fourth child of the late Sherman, Sr. and Geneva Dawkins was born on August 18, 1940 in Chesnee, South Carolina. He accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church, Chesnee, SC.
After Howard graduated from Chesnee High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and after serving two years, he received an honorable discharge. Soon after he moved to New Jersey. He was employed by the Ford Motor Company, Mahwah, NJ for 20 years before retiring in 1980. He then worked for Severna, Parsippany, NJ and part-time s security guard for the Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ.
In 1967, Howard married Beverly Hudson in Forest City, NC and from this union, two sons were born, Howard, Jr. and Reginald.
Howard was an avid baseball fan. His favorite team was the LA Dodgers. He enjoyed listening to music, especially the Blues. He also enjoyed the time he spent with family and friends.
He is predeceased by brothers Sherman Dawkins, Jr., Alfred Dawkins, Sr., Heyward Dawkins and Steve Dawkins.
He leaves to cherish his memories a very loving wife of 51 years, Beverly H. Dawkins, three sons, Rev. D. Howard (Yolanda) Dawkins, Howard L. Dawkins, Jr. and Reginald L. Dawkins; one daughter, Gladys (Ed) Miller; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three goddaughters; two brothers, William Dawkins and David (Elaine) Dawkins, both of Chesnee, SC; four sisters, Sarah D. Finney of Forest City, NC, Mary Dover, Edith (Robert) Smith and Darlene (Larry) Foster, all of Chesnee, SC; three brothers-in-law, Fred (Barbara) Hudson of Orange, NJ, James T. (Eva) Hudson of Fort Washington, MD and Steve E. (Margie) Hudson of Forest City, NC; four sisters-in-law, Alaree Dawkins of Chesnee, SC, Peggy (James) Richardson of Jamestown, NC, Zephyr M. Hudson of Forest City, NC and Barbara H. Gregory of Oak Park, IL; two aunts, Frances Turner of Hendersonville, NC and Alice Alston of Wellford, SC; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Monday April 15, 2019 at 2pm at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Chesnee,SC.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
Ulysses D. Miller Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019