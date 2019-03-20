Home

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in the Mausoleum Complex
SPARTANBURG, SC- Howard Gaston Nance, 73, husband of the late Mariguy Roberts Nance, died Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Born August 9, 1945 in Spartanburg, SC, Buddy was the son of the late Mary Jean Atkinson. He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, class of 63, where he played basketball and football. Buddy honorably served his country in the US Navy, receiving a bronze star during the Vietnam War. He attended Clemson University and retired from USC Upstate after 25 years of service.
Buddy is survived by his daughter, Dolvin B. Henry and her husband, Hunter, of Boiling Springs, SC; son, Guy M. Tarrance, III, of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Cody Belue, Guy Tarrance, IV, Addie, and Turner Tarrance; two great grandchildren, Jaxon and Brynlie Belue; an aunt, Marie Atkinson; and two cousins, Byron Atkinson (Rachel) and Rudy Atkinson (Lori).
Cryptside services will be held Thursday, March 21st, 12noon in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in the Mausoleum Complex, officiated by Reverend Mark Quillen.
The family will receive friends following at the cryptside.
In remembrance of Buddy, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
