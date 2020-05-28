|
|
INMAN, SC- Howard Oscar Williams, 82, of 131 Bobo Drive, Inman, SC, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Howard was born in Columbus, N.C. on November 20, 1937, a son of the late Clara (Bach) Williams and Roger C. Williams.
He was the husband of Ann (Strobel) Williams, retired from Contract Construction Company in Columbia, SC, and was a member of Inman First Baptist Church where he was a member of the Modern Maturity Group. Mr Williams was also a member of the Parkinsons Class of Ballet.
In addition to his wife Howard is survived by three daughters, Denise Dennis , of Trenton, Ohio; Dana Payne, of Trenton, Ohio; Renae Fielder, of Fort Mill, SC; two sons Dennis Williams and wife Jennifer, of Charlotte, NC; Douglas Davis and wife Michele, of Keller, Texas; two sisters, Nadine Ruscin, of Lexington, NC; Wilma Dunkelberger and husband Gene, of Summerville, Ohio, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren,
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Dr Paul Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chapman Cultural Center, Ballet Spartanburg for Dance for Parkinsons, 200 East Saint John Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2020