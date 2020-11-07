1/1
Howard Thomas Dawson
MOORE- Howard Thomas Dawson, 76, passed away on Thursday, November 05, 2020. Born in Carroll County, TN, he was the son of the late Howard James and Nomel Watkins Dawson and the husband of Pamela Milford Dawson of fifty-six years. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church for nine years. He was employed with Sears for twenty-two years and retired from John Harland Company after twelve years. Tom loved his family and was a proud and loving granddaddy.
Survivors also include a son, Michael Thomas Dawson and his wife, Kerry; a brother, Kenneth Dawson; a sister, Lynda Horn; two grandchildren, Katelyn and Todd Dawson; and a great-grandchild, Clayton Kaczmarek.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Sunday, November 08, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Roach officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 790 Highway 417 Moore 29369.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
NOV
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
