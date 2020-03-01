Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map

Hubert Lee "Junior" Cain, Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert Lee "Junior" Cain, Jr. Obituary
UNA, SC- Hubert "Junior" Lee Cain, Jr., 75, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Hubert Lee Cain and Marion Gunter Weidle and the husband of Frankie Sexton Cain. He attended Bryant Memorial Pentecostal Holiness. He was a Shriner and member of Hillbilly Clan #2 of Woodruff.
Survivors also include a daughter, Donna Cain; four sons, Travis Cain, Charles Cain, Joel Cain and Ben Cain; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, Dustin Fowler; a brother, Bruce Cain.
Funeral Services will be held at 12PM on Monday, March 02, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Cash officiating. The family will receive friends from 11AM until 12PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Children Hosptial, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville SC 29605.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -