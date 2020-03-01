|
|
UNA, SC- Hubert "Junior" Lee Cain, Jr., 75, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Hubert Lee Cain and Marion Gunter Weidle and the husband of Frankie Sexton Cain. He attended Bryant Memorial Pentecostal Holiness. He was a Shriner and member of Hillbilly Clan #2 of Woodruff.
Survivors also include a daughter, Donna Cain; four sons, Travis Cain, Charles Cain, Joel Cain and Ben Cain; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, Dustin Fowler; a brother, Bruce Cain.
Funeral Services will be held at 12PM on Monday, March 02, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Cash officiating. The family will receive friends from 11AM until 12PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Children Hosptial, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville SC 29605.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2020