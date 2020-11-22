INMAN, SC- Hugh Dean Lee, 85, of Inman, SC died Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home. Born November 20, 1935 in Arcadia, SC, he was the son of the late Alvin D. and Glenna Sosebee Lee.
Mr. Lee attended Wofford College and was the Founder and President of Lee, Broome, MacBay and Associates, P.A. He was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg. An avid hiker and backpacker, he hiked most of the Appalachian Trail. He loved the outdoors and lived his life to the fullest.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Sara Pridgeon Lee; daughters, Jeri L. Bond (William) of Spartanburg, SC and Dina L. Moyers of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, W. Conor Gillespie and A. Jacob Gillespie; granddaughters, Kathryn S. Gillespie and Chloe E. Moyers; brother, James K. Lee (Ann); sister, Judy Waldrop (Douglas); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 23, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Jerry Sosebee. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association of the Upstate, 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 or online at www.alz.org
