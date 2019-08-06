|
MOORE, SC- Hugh "Papa Hootie" E. Kelly, 89, of 140 Crescent Drive, passed away on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Kelly was born in Laurens, South Carolina on February 24, 1930, a son of the late Fletcher and Birdie (Pearson) Kelly was the husband of the late Mrs. Betty (Collins) Kelly.
"Papa Hootie" was a member of Moore Church of Christ, served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from Kelly's Masonry.
He also repaired small engines and equipment. He enjoyed playing golf and loved go-cart racing.
He is survived by four sons, Charles E. Kelly and wife Deborah of Moore, SC, Eddie D. Kelly and wife Tina of Moore, SC, Michael E. Kelly and wife Vicki of Greer, SC and Larry L. Kelly and wife Teresa of Duncan, SC along with seven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home with Brother Randy Lawless, Mr. Parker Ray and Rev. Bryan Terry officiating.
Burial with Military Honors will follow at Westwood Memorial Gardens, Moore, SC. The family is at the residence.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 6, 2019