Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh "Papa Hootie" Kelly


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh "Papa Hootie" Kelly Obituary
MOORE, SC- Hugh "Papa Hootie" E. Kelly, 89, of 140 Crescent Drive, passed away on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Kelly was born in Laurens, South Carolina on February 24, 1930, a son of the late Fletcher and Birdie (Pearson) Kelly was the husband of the late Mrs. Betty (Collins) Kelly.
"Papa Hootie" was a member of Moore Church of Christ, served in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from Kelly's Masonry.
He also repaired small engines and equipment. He enjoyed playing golf and loved go-cart racing.
He is survived by four sons, Charles E. Kelly and wife Deborah of Moore, SC, Eddie D. Kelly and wife Tina of Moore, SC, Michael E. Kelly and wife Vicki of Greer, SC and Larry L. Kelly and wife Teresa of Duncan, SC along with seven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home with Brother Randy Lawless, Mr. Parker Ray and Rev. Bryan Terry officiating.
Burial with Military Honors will follow at Westwood Memorial Gardens, Moore, SC. The family is at the residence.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now