SPARTANBURG, SC- Ending this life's journey and starting his eternal life, Hugo Vernon Lehrer, 101, of Spartanburg, SC, left this world on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He has joined his wife Mary, his parents Augusta Gerlach and Fred Lehrer, and his brother Carl, in God's heavenly home.
Hugo was born on February 1, 1919, in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota. He was raised on a farm and taught First through Eighth Grade in a one-room school house. He joined the Army in 1942 and was called to active duty in 1943 where he was assigned to meteorology training at the University of Wisconsin and later at the University of Chicago. In 1944, he was sent to Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier City, Louisiana where he provided weather forecasting and pilot briefings. In 1946, he worked for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Services in different locations. Duties included flight forecasting, weather recorded processing and climatology information services. He retired in 1979 from the National Climatic Data Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
Survivors include his son, Tim and wife Sara; three grandchildren, Christy Jordan (Peter), Jeffrey Lehrer (Marina), Wesley Lehrer (Jayna); and six great-grandchildren.
Hugo was a faithful member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Asheville, NC for many years, Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Spartanburg, SC for 32 years, and presently a member of Joy Lutheran Church in Moore, SC. Faith and family were very important to him. A special thank you to Pastor Lane Bembenek for being a great friend and pastor to Hugo.
Hugo will be buried next to his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary, during a private graveside service.
He was loved by many and will be missed by all his family and friends. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Joy Lutheran Church, 3980 Moore Duncan Hwy, Moore, SC 29369; or The Carpenters Table Foodbank, 5957 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel