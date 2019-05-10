|
GREER-Hunter Durham Blackwell, 23, of Greer, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. He was the son of Julie and Chris Blackwell.
Hunter was very active in his Home Church and Bible Studies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved animals. Hunter was a mechanic employed by OTL Mechanical.
In addition to his parents, Hunter is survived by Caitlyn Phillips, his Soulmate and Love of his life; his sister, Ashleigh Blackwell; his nephew, Grayson Rowell; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other loved ones. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Durham H. Blackwell, whom he was named after.
The service will be 6:30 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC 29365. The Celebration of Life and Visitation will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spartanburg County Humane Society at spartanburghumane.org.
