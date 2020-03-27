|
DUNCAN- Scott Cole Hunter Norman passed away on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 at the age of 27.
Hunter was a native of Panama City, FL and was loved by so many and will be missed terribly. He was a loved son, brother and daddy. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sayla Bagwell; sons, Cole Norman, Aiden Tuell, Ryan Norman and Mason Norman; mother Misty Swaney Hawkins (Ned) of Eastover; brother, J.D. Slagle (Victoria) of Columbia; sister, Cortney Wrennall (Jordan) of Fort Hood, TX; grandparents, Carol and Ed Norman of TN; Kathy Swaney of Greer; Lorraine Tucker and family of Greenwood, SC; and the family of Kenneth Bridges of Duncan.
He was predeceased by his step-father, Scott Norman and one sister, Emily Dez Norman.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held after the service at the gravesite.
The families are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020