Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Hunter Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hunter Norman


1993 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hunter Norman Obituary
DUNCAN- Scott Cole Hunter Norman passed away on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 at the age of 27.
Hunter was a native of Panama City, FL and was loved by so many and will be missed terribly. He was a loved son, brother and daddy. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sayla Bagwell; sons, Cole Norman, Aiden Tuell, Ryan Norman and Mason Norman; mother Misty Swaney Hawkins (Ned) of Eastover; brother, J.D. Slagle (Victoria) of Columbia; sister, Cortney Wrennall (Jordan) of Fort Hood, TX; grandparents, Carol and Ed Norman of TN; Kathy Swaney of Greer; Lorraine Tucker and family of Greenwood, SC; and the family of Kenneth Bridges of Duncan.
He was predeceased by his step-father, Scott Norman and one sister, Emily Dez Norman.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held after the service at the gravesite.
The families are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hunter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -