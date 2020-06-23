Hursel "Buddy" Janney, Jr.
SPARTANBURG, SC- Hursel "Buddy" Janney, Jr., 77, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. Born October 20, 1942 in Pikeville, KY, he was the son of the late Hursel Janney, Sr. and Kelsie Bishop Janney.
Mr. Janney, Jr. was a U. S. Marine veteran. Buddy was retired from Springs Industries as an Electrical Engineer. He was of the Baptist faith, loved to fish, bowling, the outdoors, and most especially playing with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Lita Cayabyab Janney; son, Terry Janney (Shane Alexander) of Boiling Springs, SC; daughter, Valerie Piazza (Randall) of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, Kouichi Mejias of Boiling Springs, SC; Rakel Wright (Jonathan) of Chesnee, SC; Janney Oldengarm (John) of Wildomar, CA; Zane Piazza of Chesnee, SC; great-grandchildren, Nora Jane Wright, Avett Wright, Jolene Oldengarm; sister, Judy Janney of Mt. Vernon, OH; brother, Roger Janney (Barbara) of Palm Beach, FL; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by siblings, Doug Janney, Margaret Lowe, Brenda Justice, and Audrey Wright.
Visitation will be 1:00–1:45 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Michael Hutchins and eulogist, Mr. Carmel Dean Adkins. Burial, with military rites, will follow in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family will be at the home of Lita Janney.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
