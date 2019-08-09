Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bible Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Bible Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Landrum Cemetery
Ida H. Belue Obituary
LANDRUM- Ida Howard Belue, 94, of Landrum passed away on August 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Rev. A.T. and Louanna Burrell Howard and wife of Billy W. Belue.
She was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She worked at Beaumont Mills for over 20 years and retired from South Carolina Elastic.
She is survived by her husband, Billy W. Belue; three sons Melvin Belue (Linda) of Landrum, Doug Belue (Jean) of Zirconia, NC and John Belue (Ann) of Landrum; 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the church conducted by Dr. Tommy Turner and Rev. Robbie Dodd. Burial will follow in Landrum Cemetery.
The family is at the home of Melvin and Linda Belue.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
