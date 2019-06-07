|
Ida Lou Bell peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family. She was the daughter of the late Deacon James Bell and Martha Keene Bell.
Ida received her education in the Spartanburg District 7 Schools. Miss Bell attended Spartanburg Technical School with an Emphasis in Business Administration.
She received her christian education, faith and love of Jesus Christ from her parents and the Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her brother, James A. Bell of Brooklyn, NY; her sisters, Rosa Bell and Nancy Bell both of Spartanburg, SC and Martha A. Bell of Inman, SC; her nieces, Joyce A. Bell of Inman, SC, Denise Arias (Francisco) of Spartanburg, SC, Kenya A. Bell of Charleston, SC and Janaya S. Ruffin of Lawrenceville, GA; her nephews, Leonard A. Bell and Jonathan Bell both of Brooklyn, NY; her great-niece, Laila J. Ruffin of Lawrenceville, GA; and her aunt, Etha Bell of Roebuck, SC.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ules Bell Reid.
A Celebration of the Life of Ida Lou Bell will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 93 Mt. Calvary Rd., Whitestone, SC. Rev. Victor L. Glenn will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Miss Bell will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 7, 2019