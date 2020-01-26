Home

Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Imogene (Wyatt) Pearcy


1940 - 2020
Imogene (Wyatt) Pearcy Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Imogene Wyatt Pearcy, 79, of Chesnee died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at her home. She was born in Spartanburg County, June 2, 1940, to the late Boyd and Thelma Godfrey Wyatt. She was an Apartment Manager and was a member of Orchard Street Baptist Church.
She is survived by four sons, Richard Pearcy, Robert Pearcy, Todd Pearcy and Damon Pearcy; two daughters, Polly Wolford and Linda Jones; two brothers; two sisters; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one daughter, Holly Hope Pearcy; three brothers; and one sister.
Graveside services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Springhill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Roland Dry, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Cemetery.
The family will be at the home.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
