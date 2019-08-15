|
|
GREER- Virginia Inez Miller West Bingham, 90, widow of William Lee Bingham, passed away August 13, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Theo Ballard Miller and Nannie Stephens Miller McElrath, she retired from Lyman Printing and Finishing after 30 years and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She LOVED her Lord Jesus and proclaimed her love for her family and friends as a caregiver to everyone. She was a faithful servant to her Lord Jesus and was very active in church for many years serving as Sunday School Teacher to many Junior Girls and being involved in WMU. She leaves us with many awesome memories! We're proud to call her Moma!
Surviving are three daughters, JoAnn West Bridwell (Ferrell) of Lyman, Janice Wood (Larry) of Duncan and Virginia ""Ginny"" Leaman of Greenville; one brother, Edwin Miller (Eileen) of Duncan; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Bingham was predeceased by her first husband, Clyde W. West, infant daughter, Linda Sue West, three brothers, Henry Miller, James Miller and Larry Miller and two sisters, Mary Litchfield and Mildred Sizemore.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Pastor Jeremiah Oliver and Rev. Odell Moseley. Burial will follow in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Janice Wood.
A special thanks to her caregiver for 5 years, Brooke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 410 S. Main St., Greer, SC 29650 or Greer Community Ministries, P.O. Box 1373, Greer, SC 29652.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019