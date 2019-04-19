Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Inez McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez McKinney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Inez McKinney Obituary
Mrs. Inez McKinney, 80 passed on April 15th at valley Falls Terrace. she was a native of Spartanburg County. the daughter of the late Willie Holmes and Lilly Mae Byrd Holmes.
She was also proceeded in death by Sandra McKinney,(daughter)Willie Holmes(brother).
She is survived by Husband Sherman McKinney and son Roy Lee McKinney(Colean), 3 grandchildren and 4 great grand children one sister Rosetta Richardson;two brothers Robert Holmes, Frank Holmes,(Bessie).An a host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends. the family will be receiving family and friends Friday, April 19, 2019 at Cannons Chapel of funeral service, Inman, SC at 6 to 7 PM.
Funeral service will be Saturday, April 20,2019 at MT. Pleasant Baptist Church Inman SC. Rev. Bobby Caldwell will officiate, Interment Church cemetery.
CANNON'S CHAPEL OF FUNERAL SERVICE
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now