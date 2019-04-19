|
|
Mrs. Inez McKinney, 80 passed on April 15th at valley Falls Terrace. she was a native of Spartanburg County. the daughter of the late Willie Holmes and Lilly Mae Byrd Holmes.
She was also proceeded in death by Sandra McKinney,(daughter)Willie Holmes(brother).
She is survived by Husband Sherman McKinney and son Roy Lee McKinney(Colean), 3 grandchildren and 4 great grand children one sister Rosetta Richardson;two brothers Robert Holmes, Frank Holmes,(Bessie).An a host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends. the family will be receiving family and friends Friday, April 19, 2019 at Cannons Chapel of funeral service, Inman, SC at 6 to 7 PM.
Funeral service will be Saturday, April 20,2019 at MT. Pleasant Baptist Church Inman SC. Rev. Bobby Caldwell will officiate, Interment Church cemetery.
CANNON'S CHAPEL OF FUNERAL SERVICE
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019