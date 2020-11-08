SPARTANBURG, SC- Ingeborg "Inga" Zuber, 91 of Spartanburg, SC passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Inga was born on May 27, 1929 in Berlin, Germany to Rudolph and Maria Müller. She worked as an English translator for the Army, where she met her husband, Gordon Zuber.
Inga attended Texas A&M University with a business degree and retired from Munford Refrigeration Services in Atlanta, GA.
Inga leaves behind a daughter, and son-in-law, Debbie and Chris Turner; grandchildren, Corey and Ashton Harris, Seany and Trevor Urick and Taylor Turner; great grandchildren, Beckham Harris, Daxzyn Harris, Caroline Urick, and Jackson Urick; and her beloved cat, Toby.
Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
