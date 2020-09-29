1/1
Irene (Sherbert) Powers
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Irene Sherbert Powers, 95, of Spartanburg, SC died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Brookdale Brushy Creek. Born February 2, 1925 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dean and Mossie Shehan Sherbert and the widow of John Harvey Powers.
Irene was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School. She was a member of Nazareth Presbyterian Church, secretary and member of Circle 3 and the Fellowship club.
Survivors include her son, Larry Powers (Phyllis) of Spartanburg, SC; her daughter, Ann P. Gwinn (Mike) of Spartanburg, SC; five granddaughters, Katie Friday (Ben), Leigh Ann Puryear (Andrew), Amy Maureen Hamrick (Greg), Angela Shiflet (Tim), Heather Hunter (Eddie); great grandchildren, Ginny Friday, Rock Friday, Oliver Puryear, Matthew Hamrick, Regan Shiflet, Meredith Shiflet, and JC Hunter; and sister, Barbara Wright of Boiling Springs, SC and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by sons, Robert Alan Powers and an infant son; siblings, Sam Sherbert, Ruth Mattison, Frankie Emory, and Laura Skinner.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369, conducted by The Rev. Julie Schaaf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
We ask that friends and family wear masks and keep social distancing per the Covid-19 precautions.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Larry, Ann and family, my deepest condolences in the loss of your mother. I hope your faith and the concern of others will offer you comfort in this difficult time.
Debra G. Lester
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved