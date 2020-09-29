SPARTANBURG, SC- Irene Sherbert Powers, 95, of Spartanburg, SC died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Brookdale Brushy Creek. Born February 2, 1925 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dean and Mossie Shehan Sherbert and the widow of John Harvey Powers.
Irene was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School. She was a member of Nazareth Presbyterian Church, secretary and member of Circle 3 and the Fellowship club.
Survivors include her son, Larry Powers (Phyllis) of Spartanburg, SC; her daughter, Ann P. Gwinn (Mike) of Spartanburg, SC; five granddaughters, Katie Friday (Ben), Leigh Ann Puryear (Andrew), Amy Maureen Hamrick (Greg), Angela Shiflet (Tim), Heather Hunter (Eddie); great grandchildren, Ginny Friday, Rock Friday, Oliver Puryear, Matthew Hamrick, Regan Shiflet, Meredith Shiflet, and JC Hunter; and sister, Barbara Wright of Boiling Springs, SC and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by sons, Robert Alan Powers and an infant son; siblings, Sam Sherbert, Ruth Mattison, Frankie Emory, and Laura Skinner.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369, conducted by The Rev. Julie Schaaf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
We ask that friends and family wear masks and keep social distancing per the Covid-19 precautions.
