Irene Waddell

WOODRUFF, SC- Velma "Irene" Jennings Waddell, 88, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born on October 01, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Rosa Lee Jennings and the wife of the late Cecil Eugene Waddell. She was a member of Green Pond Baptist Church, The Eastern Star Crescent and retired from Woven Electronics after 18 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Luanne Boyter (James Simmons) of Woodruff a son, Gene Waddell (Arlene) of Texas; four grandchildren, April Vogt, Stephanie Brown, Thomas Slape and Gabriel Slape; and seven great-grandchildren, Logan Bishop, Harrison Vogt, Bailey Brown, Harrison Brown, Sasha Rey, Samuel Slape, Audree Slape and Morgan Slape. She was predeceased by a son, Donnie Waddell; a daughter, Cheryl Starr;
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday at Green Pond Baptist Church with Rev. Dick William, Rev. John Patterson, and Rev. David Boyter officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Green Pond Baptist Church, 300 Chicken Foot Creek Road, Woodruff, SC 29388.
The family is at the home of the daughter 1781 Parks Rd.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.