Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens
1290 Fairmont Rd.
Morgantown, SC
Ireta Jean Levine Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ireta Jean Fortner Levine, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 16, 1925, in Monongah, WV, she was the daughter of the late Harold Campbell Fortner Sr. and Winifred Grace Fleming Fortner and widow of Max Levine. She and Max were married for more than 40 years. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and a descendent of the Fleming family who settled Marion County West Virginia.
A graduate of West Virginia Business College, Mrs. Levine was the former owner/operator of Price's Ladies Clothing Store in downtown Fairmont for over 40 years. She was a longtime Fairmont resident and made her home with her daughter's family in Spartanburg, SC for the last 28 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Dr. Beth E. Levine-Ringel and husband, Dr. Robert A. Ringel of the home; grandchildren, Aaron M. Ringel of Charleston, SC, Joseph A. Ringel and Jonathan I. Ringel of the home; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Nathan E. Levine; sister, Laura Lee Fortner; and brothers, James Fortner, Harold C. "Bud" Fortner Jr. and Jack G. Fortner.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, November 1, 2019, in Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, 1290 Fairmont Rd., Morgantown, WV 26501, by Mr. Benny Allison.
Memorials may be made to a .
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Arrangements in West Virginia are being handled by Domico Funeral Home.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
