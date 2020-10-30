SPARTANBURG, SC- Iretha Anderson Gilbert, 90, died peacefully at White Oak Estates on October 28, 2020. Born September 30, 1930, in Simpsonville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jack Monroe Anderson and Willie Mae Dye Anderson. She married W. W. "Bill" Gilbert, Sr. whom she cared for until his death in 1994. They were partners in work and in life.
Mrs. Gilbert spent her career working as an office assistant and bookkeeper. She also worked in the RMC Department of the Spartanburg County Offices. In her retirement she spent her time serving others by providing loving care to the elderly and sick. She was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, working in the nursery and participating fully in the life of her church and its various missions. She was also a faithful witness to the love and grace of Jesus Christ and desired for all to know Him.
Surviving are her children, Cathy Martinez, Kay McClure (Don), Ken Gilbert (Teresa); granddaughters, Rachel Ann Williams and Catherine Lee Jenkins (Jared); and great-granddaughter, Catherine Marie Jenkins. She is also survived by her stepdaughters, Mary Ann Gowan, Carol Moore (James), and Betty Lancaster; and many grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Mike Martinez; stepdaughter, Helen Malone; stepsons, W. W. Gilbert, Jr. and Lewis Gilbert; sisters, Charlotte Leon, Hallie Ledford, Frankie Anderson, and brothers, Jack Anderson, and Lee Anderson.
A private graveside service will be conducted by The Reverend Ansley Page.
The family would like to thank the staff of White Oak Estates for their loving care, especially during these last months.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or at www.mobile-meals.org.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel