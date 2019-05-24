Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
Iris (Gibby) Abercrombie


Iris (Gibby) Abercrombie Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Iris Gibby Abercrombie, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Valley Falls Terrace. Born November 30, 1934, in Anderson County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Warren Gibby and Louise Anderson Gibby and widow of Harold Dupre Abercrombie.
Mrs. Abercrombie was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and a retired registered nurse.
Survivors include her son, Stephen Abercrombie (Hannelore) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Elizabeth Catalano (Peter) of Roswell, GA and Brian Abercrombie (Kristen) of Wahiawa, HI; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Tommy Hill. Visitation will follow the service at the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2019
