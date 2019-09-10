|
|
ENOREE- Iris Lee Poole Wright, 87, of 180 Ice House Road went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Woodruff Manor.
A native of Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Poole Sr. and Martha Gore Poole and was the widow of R.D. Wright. She was a member of Enoree First Baptist Church and was a retired employee with Inman Mills.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra (Michael) Woodward of Enoree and Kaye (Steve) Fridy of Laurens; two sons, Kenneth (Delores) Wright of Laurens and Harold ""Punkin"" (Sue) Wright of Enoree; two sisters, Violet Davis of Enoree and Margaret Barrett of Woodruff; one brother; John Poole Jr. of Gray Court; 8 grandchildren, Crystal Cooper, Pam Foreman, Denna Wright, Johnathan Wright, Josh Fridy, Brittany Gray, Cynthia McDowell and Melody Cuenca; 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Andy Moore. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff.
The family is at the residence, 180 Ice House Road, Enoree.
A special thank you from the family goes to the staff and management of Woodruff Manor for their excellent care and concern for Mrs. Wright during her stay there.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 10, 2019