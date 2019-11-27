|
|
Irvin Player, 68 of Central passed away after a brief battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Vinroe and Elsie Player. Irvin was a 1973 Alumnus of Clemson University. He retired with 40+ years from Michelin as a Quality Control Specialist. He loved Jazz music, traveling the world, and finding every opportunity to cheer on the Clemson Tigers in all sports. He also loved being a director, referee, and coach for various youth sports including soccer, baseball, and basketball.
Surviving are his wife, Margie; son, Jarryd Player of Greenville; and daughter, Erin Pohl(Kristofor) of Greenville. Irvin also leaves behind four siblings; Stephen Player (Marian) of Raleigh, NC; Timothy Player (Tracy) of Seneca; Melody Player of Seneca; and Ruby Mitchum (Craig) of Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Family will receive friends on Nov. 29, 2019 from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central, SC. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider honoring Irvin's love for children's sports by making a memorial gift to a local youth sports organization of your choice.
For more details visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations,Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 27, 2019