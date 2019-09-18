|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Isaac A. Hall, 75, passed away on September 13, 2019 at the Hospice House. He was the son of The Late Ika Hall and Olivia Weathers Hall. He was predeceased of a daughter, Lynn Osborne of FL. Survived by a brother, Eddie Hall of Spartanburg; a sister, Frances Faye Connelly and Carol of Batesburg, SC; best friend, Mary Duke; two grandsons, Chris Hall and Jeremy Osborne and their family in Florida; and two nephews, Alan and Scott Freeman.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019