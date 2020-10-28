1/1
Iva Jean Carswell
1932 - 2020
CHESNEE, SC- Iva Jean Carswell, 88, widow of Paul Carswell went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Magnolia Manor of Spartanburg.
Born July 8, 1932 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Curtis Blackwell and Nellie McKinney Blackwell. She was a member of Piedmont Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughters, Janet Uldrick and husband Joe of Chesnee; Amy Jones and husband Tim of Spartanburg; sisters, Uree Stacey and Gail Hames both of Chesnee; brother, Grady Blackwell of Chesnee; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Uvilda Vicars, Eunice Sibbett and a brother, Gary Blackwell.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Larry Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Family members are at their respective home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
