Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Ivan Raydell Padgett Obituary
Ivan Raydell Padgett, 56, of 275 New Cut Rd, Spartanburg, SC passed June 9, 2019. He was the husband of Erika Nesbitt Padgett and the son of Lillie Pearl Padgett (Bill) Jackson and the late Charles E. Young. He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and Spartanburg Technical College.
Survivors in addition to his wife and mother include three daughters, Ivonica Swinson, Keiyana Landrum, and Idreona Padgett; six grandchildren; one brother, William Jackson; five sisters, Katrina Jackson, Yvette Young, Annette Williams, Chanda Young, and Sylvia Young; godparents, James and Brenda Morman; god daughter, Serenity Dawkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including a lifelong friend, James Smith.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Monday, June 17, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 420 Parkdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 16, 2019
